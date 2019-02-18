Florida lawmakers target insurers over genetic tests

With genetic tests becoming increasingly common, a House Republican on Monday filed a proposal that would largely block life-insurance companies from using genetic-test results in deciding whether to cancel, limit or deny coverage to customers.

The proposal (HB 879), filed by Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, also would apply to long-term care insurers and is identical to a measure (SB 258), filed last month by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach.

Lawmakers will consider the proposals during the legislative session that starts March 5.

If approved, the change would take effect with policies issued or renewed in January 2020.

News Service of Florida