Florida Senate moving fast on single-subject measure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After controversy leading up to the November election, Florida senators continued moving forward Tuesday with a proposal aimed at preventing “bundled” ballot measures in the future.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee unanimously approved a proposal (SJR 74), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would put a single-subject requirement on constitutional amendments placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission.

The commission, which meets every 20 years, combined seemingly unrelated issues into single ballot proposals in the November election.

For example, it combined in one amendment a ban on offshore oil drilling and a ban on vaping in workplaces.

Critics of such bundled proposals said voters could have conflicting opinions about issues in the same proposed constitutional amendment.

“The bundling of several issues in one constitutional amendment is a terrible way to amend our Constitution,” Bradley told the committee Tuesday. “It’s unfair to voters who may approve of one issue in the amendment but disapprove of another. This bill ends bundling.”

Though the 2019 legislative session does not start until March 5, Bradley’s proposal has already received unanimous support from the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Ethics and Elections Committee.

It would need approval from the Rules Committee before it could go to the Senate floor after the session starts.

If the proposal is approved by lawmakers, it would then go on the 2020 ballot because placing a single-subject requirement on the Constitution Revision Commission would need passage of a constitutional amendment.

If ultimately approved by voters, the single-subject requirement would take effect with the Constitution Revision Commission scheduled to meet in 2037 and 2038.

News Service of Florida