Florida Senate to take up single subject proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After controversy in the November election, the full Senate on Thursday will take up a proposal that seeks to prevent the state Constitution Revision Commission from bundling multiple issues in single constitutional amendments.

The proposal (SJR 74), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, has moved quickly through committees.

It would place a single-subject requirement on constitutional amendments placed on the ballot by the commission, which meets every 20 years.

The commission drew controversy last year after it placed five measures on the ballot that tied together seemingly unrelated issues.

In perhaps the highest-profile example, one proposal combined a ban on offshore oil drilling with a ban on vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in workplaces.

A House version (HJR 53) also has been moving through committees.

Supporters of the proposals have said the commission’s decisions to bundle multiple subjects into single amendments required some Floridians to vote for issues they opposed because those issues were tied to other subjects they supported.

If lawmakers ultimately approve the Bradley proposal, it would go before voters in 2020 because it would involve changing the state Constitution.

The Constitution Revision Commission is scheduled to meet again in 2037 and 2038.

News Service of Florida