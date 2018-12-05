Former Hukill aide proposes financial literacy bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, a former aide to the late Sen. Dorothy Hukill, is trying to carry out one of Hukill’s wishes. Fetterhoff, a DeLand Republican elected to the House on Nov. 6, filed a proposal this week dubbed the “Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act.”

The proposal (HB 73), filed for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, is identical to a measure (SB 114) filed last week by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine.

Hukill, who died in October after a recurrence of cervical cancer, repeatedly tried to pass bills that would require financial-literacy instruction in high schools.

Under the measures filed by Fetterhoff and Hutson, students entering ninth grade beginning in the 2019-2020 school year would be required to earn one-half credit in personal financial literacy and money management.

The courses would include discussion of such issues as balancing checkbooks, completing loan applications and computing interest rates.

The House version is the first bill filed by Fetterhoff, who defeated Democratic incumbent Patrick Henry in last month’s election in Volusia County’s House District 26.

