Galvano transportation plan teed up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate committee Tuesday is slated to begin moving forward with a transportation plan that is a top priority of Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, for the 2019 legislative session.

The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will consider a bill (SPB 7068) that would take the initial steps toward building three major highway projects.

The projects would extend the Suncoast Parkway from the Tampa Bay area to the Georgia border, extend the Florida Turnpike west to connect with the Suncoast Parkway and build a new toll road from Polk County to Collier County.

Galvano argues, in part, that the projects would help boost rural economic development.

The committee, chaired by former Senate President Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, will take up the measure on the first day of the 60-day legislative session.

News Service of Florida