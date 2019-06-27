General revenue to be updated in August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When Florida lawmakers return to Tallahassee in September to begin preparing for the 2020 legislative session, they should receive a fresh batch of general-revenue estimates.

A panel of state economists, meeting as the Revenue Estimating Conference, will meet Aug. 14 to update the estimates, according to a schedule posted online Thursday.

General revenue, which includes such things as sales taxes, plays a critical role in funding education, health and prison programs.

The economists periodically update the estimates, which ultimately are used in developing the state budget.

Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol the week of Sept. 16 for an initial round of committee meetings leading up to the Jan. 14 start of the 2020 session.

News Service of Florida