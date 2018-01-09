Gov. Scott wants tax cuts, laws to fight opioid crisis in his final year

Gov. Rick Scott waves as he is introduced to the Senate on Tuesday, the first day of legislative session.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott helped launch the 2018 legislative session Tuesday with a State of the State address that focused on issues such as holding down taxes, supporting law enforcement and addressing sexual harassment.

The speech to a joint session of the Legislature was the term-limited Scott’s final State of the State address. He said state leaders need to “secure our future” by investing in such things as the environment, education and transportation infrastructure.

“We have a finite amount of time left in these positions,” Scott said. “Let’s all fight together until our last minute in office to secure Florida’s future for each and every family.”

In addition to more tax cuts this year, he wants to see laws enacted to fight the opioid crisis and provide more child protective investigators.

Scott also reflected on the state's recovery after Hurricane Irma. He wants lawmakers to expand a sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies, as well as reduce driver's license fees. He noted that his father was a truck driver, and putting more money in his pocket would have meant a lot.

"Working together, we’ve created an environment where our private sector has added nearly 1.5 million jobs, our GDP has grown 26 percent, home values have skyrocketed, we’ve decreased state debt by $9 billion, and our unemployment rate has dropped from over 10 percent when I took office to a more than 10-year low of 3.6 percent," Scott told lawmakers.

Scott is forced to leave office next January due to term limits. He is considering a run for U.S. Senate.

