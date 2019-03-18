Governor, Cabinet call Tallahassee 'home' for first time in 8 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - For the first time in almost eight years, Florida's governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner and chief financial officer are living where the law requires.

State law dictates the governor and three elected Cabinet officers to live in Tallahassee, at the seat of government.

"I can't just buy another house. That's not the way it is," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she moved her entire family to the state capital.

“When I took the oath of office, I thought it was important for me to be here,” said Moody. "Make sure that I could dig in. Start learning the operations of our office and be here full time.”

DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and their two children do actually live in the Governor's Mansion. A search of public records for the previous officer holders found only former Florida Gov. Rick Scott even registered to vote in Florida, and he stayed registered for only nine months.

Capitol News could find no public record that showed the previous Cabinet members set up residency in Tallahassee.

Insiders suggest that having the governor and Cabinet live in Tallahassee gives them more face time, not phone time with their staff members.

Ron Sachs worked for former Gov. Lawton Chiles who lived and died in the Mansion. He said having elected officials live in Tallahassee is good for everyone.

“I think it connects them to the community. It makes the community feel more connected to them,” Sachs said.

