Hazing crackdown ready for House floor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A measure that would expand the state's anti-hazing laws is swiftly moving forward in the Legislature.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously passed a bill (HB 727) that would crack down on fraternities by allowing prosecution of people involved in hazing plans.

Also, the bill would provide immunity to people who call 911 or campus security to report the need for medical assistance.

The bill comes a year after Andrew Coffey, a Florida State University fraternity pledge, died after drinking a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon that had been taped to his hand.

His parents, Tom and Sandy Coffey, have been working with lawmakers to toughen laws to address people who plan or engage in hazing.

Coffey's parents are also helping Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, on a similar Senate anti-hazing proposal (SB 1080), which needs to clear the Appropriations Committee before it can go to the full Senate.

The House proposal has been approved by all of its committees, preparing it to go to the House floor.

News Service of Florida