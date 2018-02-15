House approves push for daylight-saving time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a proposal aimed at observing daylight-saving time year-round in the state.

House members voted 103-11 to support the measure (HB 1013), filed by Rep. Jeanette Nunez, R-Miami, and Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers.

Fitzenhagen said moving to daylight-saving time could help the tourism industry, as people would be able to stay out later in the sunlight.

A similar bill (SB 858) also is moving through the Senate.

If approved by the Legislature, the proposal to shift to year-round daylight-saving time would depend on congressional approval.

Daylight-saving time will start March 11 this year and end Nov. 4.

News Service of Florida