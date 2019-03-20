House ‘assignment of benefits' changes clear another hurdle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Though details differ, the House and Senate are continuing to move forward with proposals that would revamp the controversial insurance practice known as “assignment of benefits.”

The House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee on Tuesday approved a bill (HB 7065), sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, that would place limits on attorney fees in so-called AOB disputes and make a series of other changes.

The House vote came a day after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a Senate version (SB 122), sponsored by Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze.

Rommel said abuse of the AOB process is causing increased property-insurance rates for homeowners across the state.

“If you own a home, you’re paying a higher premium because of bad actors,” Rommel said.

In assignment of benefits, property owners in need of repairs sign over benefits to contractors, who ultimately pursue payments from insurance companies.

The insurance industry and business groups contend that the system is rife with costly litigation and blame plaintiffs’ attorneys and some contractors.

But plaintiffs’ attorneys and other critics of the House and Senate bills contend that assignment of benefits is needed to make sure insurers pay claims properly.

Rev. Shevrin Jones, a West Park Democrat who cast the lone dissenting vote Tuesday against Rommel’s bill, expressed concerns about how the proposed changes would affect policyholders.

“I just have not heard how this is protecting the consumer,” Jones said.

Rep. Kristin Jacobs, a Coconut Creek Democrat who voted for the measure, said she was “very conflicted’ on the bill.

“There are two sides to this story,” she said. “There are bad actors on both sides.”

News Service of Florida