House budget to take shape in next 2 weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The House Appropriations Committee is expected to sign off next week on a proposed 2018-2019 budget, with the spending plan going to the full House the following week, Appropriations Chairman Carlos Trujillo, R-Miami, said Monday.

Subcommittees will discuss their portions of the budget this week, with a proposed spending plan released Friday.

The Appropriations Committee then will take up the plan Jan. 31, with the full House considering it the following week.

A vote by the full House will set the stage for negotiations with the Senate later in the legislative session, which is scheduled to end March 9.

News Service of Florida