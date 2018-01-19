House ready to take up anti-tax constitutional amendment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In a priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Gov. Rick Scott, the House next week will consider a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to raise taxes and fees in Florida.

The House is scheduled during a floor session Wednesday to take up the proposal (HJR 7001), filed by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach.

Under it, future tax and fee increases would require approval from two-thirds of the House and Senate.

If lawmakers approve the proposed constitutional amendment, it would go on the November ballot.

The House is expected to take up nearly two-dozen measures during the floor session Wednesday. Others include a bill (HB 27), filed by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, that would end the controversial “certificate of need” regulatory process for approval of new hospital facilities and programs.

The House also is expected to consider a bill (HB 67), filed by Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, and Rep. Larry Lee Jr., D-Port St. Lucie, that would lead to creation of a slavery memorial at the state Capitol.

News Service of Florida