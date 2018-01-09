House ready to take up hot-button issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House this week plans to take up 16 bills, including controversial measures aimed at ending “sanctuary cities,” turning off red-light cameras and repealing the no-fault auto insurance system.

The 2018 legislative session will start Tuesday, with the full House beginning to debate bills Thursday.

A list of the bills posted online Monday includes a plan (HB 9), filed by Rep. Larry Metz, R-Yalaha, that targets “sanctuary cities.”

In part, it would require state and local agencies to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and would bar “sanctuary” policies.

Also on the agenda is a bill (HB 6001), sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, that would repeal a state law allowing red-light cameras.

Also, the House will consider a proposal (HB 19), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would end the no-fault insurance system, including a requirement that motorists carry personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage.

News Service of Florida