House, Senate release competing state budget plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Republican-led Florida House and Senate have released competing budget proposals for the upcoming year with major funding differences in areas such as education and the environment.

The legislation outlined Friday also differs in many ways with the $91.3 billion spending blueprint proposed last month by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. The overall House total is $89.9 billion, while the Senate figure is $90.3 billion.

House and Senate committees will consider the bills next week.

On education, the Senate wants an overall $1.1 billion increase for public schools, while the House increase is $600 million. DeSantis' plan is closer to the House figure.

Both legislative plans contain money for Everglades restoration and water quality improvements. The House is below the $625 million sought by the governor, while Senate figure is higher.

