House, Senate set committee schedules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s new and returning lawmakers will gather Nov. 20 in Tallahassee for a post-election organizational session, which will feature the changing of the House speaker and Senate president, and then will return for committee weeks in December, January and February, according to schedules released Wednesday.

Committee meetings will be held the weeks of Dec. 11, Jan. 7, Jan. 22, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.

Lawmakers will start the 2019 legislative session March 5.

News Service of Florida