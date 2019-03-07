Increased police K-9 protections moving forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A police dog’s death has inspired new legislation that would increase penalties for those who kill or do serious harm to K-9s.

The bill passed its second House Committee Thursday.

Late last year, Fang, a 3-year-old Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9, was called to a suspected carjacking.

Police said K-9 Fang was shot and killed by the suspect.

“He was shot twice, but never let go of the suspect,” said Debbie Johnson, with K9s United.

After Fang’s death, Johnson called on lawmakers to act.

“I'm here to make sure that their lives are valued as the true heroes that they truly are,” Johnson said.

Currently, people who kill police K-9s face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The legislation, steadily moving through the House, would raise the penalty to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Over the past four years, 98 police K-9s have been killed in the line of duty throughout the nation.

Deputy Justin Wilmot, with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, is advocating for stiffer penalties.

In 2013, he saw firsthand how the loss of a K-9 impacts a unit, after a fellow officer’s dog, Koda, was shot and killed.

He says not only are the dogs expensive to train, but to their handlers, they’re partners in the line of duty.

“These dogs are asked to do a job that we can't do,” Wilmot said. "They're an extension of us because of their nose. We're asking them to put themselves in the line of fire for us.”

Senate Sponsor Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, hopes the legislation may act as a deterrent.

“We think that's going to go a long way to protect these animals as well as let law enforcement know we stand with you,” Bean said.

Under the legislation, killing a police horse remains a third-degree felony, but that could change as the bill moves forward.

The bill has just one more committee stop in the House.

It gets its first hearing in the Senate Monday.

