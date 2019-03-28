Insurance fight headed to House floor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The highest-profile insurance issue of the 2019 legislative session is ready to go to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted 14-3 to revamp laws dealing with the insurance practice known as assignment of benefits, which the insurance industry contends is riddled with fraud and costly litigation.

The House bill (HB 7065), sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, would make a series of changes in so-called AOB laws, including limiting fees paid to attorneys who represent contractors in disputes with insurers.

“The idea here is to make both parties negotiate in good faith,” Rommel said.

Assignment of benefits is a practice that has been used for decades and involves policyholders signing over claims to contractors, who then pursue payment from insurers.

Much of the legislative debate stems from claims about water damage to homes, though it also has extended to vehicle windshield-damage claims. While insurers argue “bad actors” have used AOB to increase lawsuits and attorney fees, plaintiffs’ lawyers and other groups argue that assignment of benefits can help force insurers to properly pay claims.

While Rommel’s bill is supported by insurers, critics said Thursday it does not include any guarantees that policyholders’ rates would decrease if the AOB changes are made.

“There is no rate freeze in this bill,” said Reggie Garcia, a lobbyist for the Florida Justice Association, which is made up of plaintiffs’ attorneys. “There is no rate rollback in this bill.”

With Thursday’s vote, the bill has cleared its assigned committees and can go before the full House.

The three dissenting votes on the committee were cast by Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, and Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando.

A Senate version (SB 122), which includes significant differences from the House bill, has been approved by two committees and needs to be heard by the Senate Rules Committee.

News Service of Florida