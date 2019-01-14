Lawmaker seeks to repeal Florida Constitution Revision Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Republican lawmaker wants to eliminate the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a powerful panel that meets every 20 years and can place proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheeanna, filed a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 249) and a related bill (HB 251) that would repeal the commission.

Drake’s proposal, filed Friday, will be considered during the legislative session that will start March 5.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would go on the 2020 ballot because repealing the commission would require changing the state Constitution.

The proposal comes after the commission last year placed seven amendments on the November ballot, with all ultimately passing.

The commission drew controversy and legal challenges, in part, because it lumped together seemingly unrelated issues into single ballot proposals.

The commission is next scheduled to meet in 2037 and 2038.

News Service of Florida