Lawmaker wants to raise bar for ballot measures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After an election in which voters approved 11 constitutional amendments, a Republican House member Wednesday filed a proposal aimed at making it harder to pass future ballot measures.

The proposal (HJR 57), filed by Rep. Rick Roth, R-Loxahatchee, would require support from two-thirds of voters for passage of constitutional amendments. That would be up from the current 60 percent threshold.

Roth’s proposal is filed for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts in March. It is a proposed constitutional amendment because the 60 percent threshold was put into the Florida Constitution in 2006.

If approved by lawmakers, Roth's proposal would go on the 2020 ballot.

Voters this year approved 11 of 12 proposed constitutional amendments.

Seven of the measures were placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, three were placed on the ballot by the Legislature, and two went on the ballot after petition drives.

The only proposal that failed would have increased the homestead property-tax exemption.

