Lawmakers could shift duties of Florida Department of Elder Affairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Senate and House panels next week will consider proposals to shift regulatory duties of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee is scheduled Monday to take up a bill (SB 184), filed by Chairwoman Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that calls for transferring the powers and duties of the Department of Elder Affairs related to hospices, assisted living facilities, adult family day-care homes and adult day-care centers to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

On Wednesday, the House Health Market Reform Subcommittee is slated to take up a similar bill (PCB HMR 19-01).

The changes, if approved during the spring legislative session, would take effect July 1.

News Service of Florida