Lawmakers poised to reject ‘stand your ground' session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republicans are on the verge of scuttling an effort by Democrats to hold a special legislative session on the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law.

After three days of polling by the Department of State, 44 House members have voted against the proposed special session, while 25 have voted in favor.

Democrat Katie Edwards-Walpole of Plantation has joined House Republicans in opposition, according to results posted by the state agency.

To force a special session, the proposal would require three-fifths support in each of the GOP-dominated legislative chambers.

That would equate to 70 members of the House and 24 members of the Senate voting in favor.

The vote in the Senate at the end of Wednesday stood at 12 in favor and 11 opposed.

The results were along party lines. Legislators have until noon Friday to respond to the polling.

The request to revisit the self-defense law came in response to the shooting death last month of Markeis McGlockton in the parking lot of a Clearwater convenience store.

No charges have been filed against the shooter.

