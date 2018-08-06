Lawmakers polled on ‘stand your ground' session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers have until noon Friday to respond to a proposal by Democrats to call a special session to revisit the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law.

All 16 Senate Democrats and 23 of the 41 House Democrats signed a request by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, that triggered the state Department of State to poll the entire Legislature on holding a special session.

Republicans, however, are expected to reject the idea of holding a session.

The proposal needs three-fifths support in each of the GOP-dominated legislative chambers, which would equate to 71 members of the House and 24 members of the Senate, according to the state department.

The request to revisit the self-defense law came in response to the July 23 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton in the parking lot of a Clearwater convenience store.

No charges have been filed against the shooter, with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri saying the gunman is protected under the long-controversial law.

News Service of Florida