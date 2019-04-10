Lawmakers target educators involved in misconduct

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - House and Senate panels Tuesday advanced bills that would create a database with the names of people who could not work at public, private or charter schools as the state tries to better grapple with misconduct by school employees.

The Florida Department of Education would be responsible for maintaining the list, which could include any people who work closely with students. People could land on the list if they have committed offenses including murder, possessing weapons at school-sponsored events or on school property, sexual battery, robbery and theft from a person older than 65.

Florida schools in recent years have had trouble keeping substitute teachers from working at schools even after committing or being investigated for crimes, according to a legislative staff analysis.

“For certified teachers, there have been several instances of criminal conduct that went unreported or without repercussion to the teachers,” the analysis said.

Under the proposals, the commissioner of education would also have the authority to permanently deny private-school owners or operators the opportunity to run schools in the state if they have acted in a “manner contrary to the health, safety, or welfare of the public.”

Each school district would also be required to establish a procedure by which students can report sexual misconduct or any potential disqualifying offenses to their principals. Principals would then be required to immediately report the violations to law enforcement.

The bills (HB 1127 and SB 1444) would also require the Department of Education to prioritize “any legally sufficient complaint” involving misconduct that could lead to revoking teacher certificates.

The bills were approved Tuesday in the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee and the House Education Committee.

News Service of Florida