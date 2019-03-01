Lawmakers want funding for veterans service database

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One out of three veterans in Florida don’t use all the benefits they’re entitled to, leaving tens of millions of dollars in veterans benefits unclaimed, but some lawmakers are seeking funding for a new website that would make it easier for service members to find out what they qualify for.

The bill seeks a $130,000 appropriation to expand Florida’s Network of Care database to offer information about veterans services and benefits.

"It has very particular information from DOD, Reserve Affairs, the VA,” said Bruce Bronson, president of Trinity Integrated Resources, the company that would be contracted to host the database. "It makes it much easier for veterans to readjust to coming home and to be able to find a way to move forward in their lives.”

The Florida Network of Care already offers a website for mental health services, broken down by region. If the new legislation passes, a similar site will launch that will tell veterans what benefits, jobs and services are offered in their part of the state.

If the funding is approved, it will take roughly four months for the site to be completed, putting the launch date somewhere around the end of this year.

So far the bill hasn’t been scheduled for any committee hearing in the House.

The Senate companion has not been filed yet, but that is expected to change.

