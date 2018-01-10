Legislation would keep daylight saving time all year long for Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Competing bills introduced for this year's legislative session would keep the state on standard time or daylight saving time, but a compromise is in the works, seeking to move the state to daylight saving time so that Floridians can avoid springing ahead and falling back each year.

Daylight saving time was enacted in Europe in 1916 as an effort to save coal during World War I. A hundred years later, state Sen. Greg Steube thinks it's outlived its usefulness.

"You start talking to more and more people, and it's, like, 75 or 80 percent of citizens in the state think it's dumb," Steube said.

In the House, Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen is co-sponsoring legislation to keep daylight saving time all year long.

"And now, the way things are when we fall back, it's too dark when we get home to be able to go out and have the kids play or do their sports or to grill out," Fitzenhagen said.

Sarah Ward, a mother, has mixed feelings, but said that, like most people, she finds it stressful to make the change.

"When we get to spring, it's exhausting and it takes a good week or two before we can get back on track," Ward said.

Newly appointed Florida chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis supports having daylight saving time all year. He lives in Panama City, which is in the Central Time Zone.

"I get both times on my calendar for every single event because sometimes I'm in a different time zone, whether I'm in Pensacola, Panama City or Miami. Two times are challenging," Patronis said.

Steube also wants to put all of Florida in one time zone -- the Eastern Time Zone.

Some, including the state's agriculture commissioner, think lawmakers have better things to do.

"Amongst all the things we're dealing with, that's never come up," Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said.

But sponsors believe the extra hour of daylight in the winter would be a boon to restaurants, tourists and golf courses.

In 1974, state lawmakers spent three days in special session debating what to do with the time. In the end, they only wasted their time by doing nothing.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.