Legislative leaders try to hammer out budget

Negotiations continued behind the scenes Monday on a new $87 billion-plus budget, with Senate leaders saying they remain optimistic that lawmakers will finalize the spending plan Tuesday.

“I have every confidence that we’re going to meet the deadlines and the session will end on time,” said Senate Higher Education Appropriations Chairman Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton.

The budget bill must be published sometime Tuesday to comply with a 72-hour cooling-off period before the final vote on Friday, the last scheduled day of the 2018 session.

Lawmakers late Monday had not publicly resolved differences over the biggest areas of the budget, including health care and education spending.

But Galvano said a key to ending the session on time happened Monday, when the House and Senate passed legislation important to Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes.

Both chambers agreed on a higher-education bill (SB 4), which is a Negron priority, and a public-schools bill (HB 7055), which is important to Corcoran.

“This was a key exchange that occurred here today, and things will start coming together more rapidly,” Galvano said. Negron said budget negotiations “are going at a very successful and productive pace.”

And he said he was “optimistic” about a timely finish.

He said some of the issues involved in the final negotiations include the massive health-care budget, which includes Medicaid spending and funding for hospitals, and a list of construction projects for state universities, colleges and public schools.

News Service of Florida