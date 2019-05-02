Lottery warning gets Senate backing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would require lottery tickets and promotions to carry a warning about addiction, over objections to the bill from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and retailers.

The bill (HB 629) would require all tickets and promotions -- including radio and television advertisements and billboards -- to include the words: “Warning: Lottery games may be addictive,” or “Play responsibly.”

The proposal will go back to the House, which last month overwhelmingly passed a similar measure, but with a longer warning.

During floor debate Thursday, Sen. Rob Bradley said scientists have learned more about the brain and addiction since people first started buying lottery tickets more than three decades ago.

“They may be addicted to drugs or alcohol, but they can also become addicted to gaming. And when they do, then they make decisions that they would not normally make when they are of a right mind,” Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said. “All this simply does, because this is a government-run operation, is ensure that people know exactly what they’re doing when they get into it and they can make their decisions as adults accordingly.”

But Democrats have expressed concern about the potential impact on education funding, which relies in part on the lottery.

State economists predicted the warnings could cause a $65 million drop in education revenue, but Bradley said that decrease was based on the longer language in the House bill.

The Senate passed the measure in a 27-13 vote, with four Democrats joining Republicans in favor.

House Speaker José Oliva strongly supports the lottery warnings, and he said this week he also backs the pared-down Senate version.

“The bottom line is, what’s important for people to know is that (the) lottery, unlike other types of things that we consider possibly habitual or dangerous, is carried out by the state and does nothing to warn people of its habitual nature,” Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, told reporters. “I think there’s nothing wrong with saying ‘play responsibly.’ The difference between a beer and the lottery is that when you drink a beer, you’re probably guaranteed to get a buzz. You can play the lottery all day, you’re not going to win it.”

News Service of Florida