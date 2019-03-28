Lower prison guard age backed in House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A proposal that would allow 18-year-olds to work as guards in state prisons and county jails, in an effort to fix statewide staffing shortages, passed its last House committee Thursday.

Without debate or questions, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the measure (HB 7057), which can now head to a House floor vote.

The proposal is a priority for the Florida Department of Corrections as the agency deals with growing staffing shortage in state prisons.

A similar proposal is also moving ahead in the Senate. Currently, 19 is the minimum age for people to work as correctional officers in Florida. The bill would lower that to 18.

The bill also would ban drones from being flown over state correctional facilities to try to curtail the amount of contraband going into prisons.

News Service of Florida