Measure to ban sanctuary cities back in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The “Rule of Law Adherence Act,” which would ban sanctuary cities, has been filed again this year in the Florida Legislature.

The law would require local governments to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention requests and to repeal sanctuary policies. It would also impose stiff penalties on those that declare themselves sanctuary cities from immigration enforcement.

A similar measure was approved by the Florida House in a 71-35 vote during the 2018 legislative session, but the measure did not advance through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A new bill filed last week in the House mirrors legislation filed late last year by state Sen. Joe Gruters, who is also the chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

Gruters feels the bill is common sense.

“This is about saving lives, protecting Americans and making sure that people follow the law. We are a country of laws. This is not a new law. It just says, basically, follow the laws that are on the books and let’s comply with the federal government," Gruters said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned his support of the measure during his inaugural address earlier this month and Gruters is hopeful that Florida’s new governor will lobby for the bill during the legislative session that begins in March.

Critics, however, have contended the proposal is unconstitutional and could lead to racial profiling.

News Service of Florida