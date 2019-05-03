Needle exchange expansion approved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Looking to combat the spread of infectious diseases by drug users, lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would expand a needle-exchange program.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill (SB 366) that would allow county commissions to decide whether to have such programs.

The House last month voted 111-3 to pass the bill, shepherded by Sen. Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens, Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, and Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando.

The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Lawmakers in 2016 approved allowing the University of Miami to establish a pilot needle-exchange program in Miami-Dade County.

The bill would expand the effort by allowing county commissions in other parts of the state to approve the programs.

A disagreement emerged during the legislative session about whether counties should be able to use tax dollars to fund the programs.

The House balked at the use of tax dollars, and the final version of the bill requires that the programs be funded through private grants and donations.

State money also cannot be used.

News Service of Florida