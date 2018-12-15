Oliva names leaders, members of House panels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After announcing the chairmen of top committees last month, House Speaker Jose Oliva late Friday released a list of subcommittee leaders and committee assignments as lawmakers prepare for the 2019 legislative session.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, will chair the Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee; Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, will chair the Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee; Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, will chair the Business & Professions Subcommittee; Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, will chair the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee; Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, will chair the Civil Justice Subcommittee; Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, will chair the Criminal Justice Subcommittee; Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, will chair the Energy & Utilities Subcommittee; Rep. David Santiago, R-Deltona, will chair the Gaming Control Subcommittee; Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, will chair the Government Operations & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee; Rep. MaryLynn Magar, R-Tequesta, will chair the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee; Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, will chair the Health Market Reform Subcommittee; Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, will chair the Health Quality Subcommittee; Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, will chair the Higher Education & Career Readiness Subcommittee; Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, will chair the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee; Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-Saint Johns, will chair the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee; Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, will chair the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee; Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, will chair the Local, Federal & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee; Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, will chair the Oversight, Transparency & Public Management Subcommittee; Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, will chair the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee; Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, will chair the PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples, will chair the PreK-12 Quality Subcommittee; Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheanna, will chair the Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee; Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, will chair the Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee; and Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, will chair the Workforce Development & Tourism Subcommittee.

Also Friday, Oliva’s list said Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, will chair the Ways & Means Committee. The Ways & Means job became open this week when Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis chose Rep. Halsey Beshears, R-Monticello, to become secretary of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

News Service of Florida