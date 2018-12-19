Parkland school shooting settlement funds proposed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Rep. Kristin Jacobs, D-Coconut Creek, proposed a bill Wednesday that would set aside $110 million next year for settlement of lawsuits stemming from the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Jacobs’ proposal (HB 123) is filed for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which begins March 5.

It would establish the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victim Trust Fund to address settlements of lawsuits filed by victims of the shooting, which left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

The trust fund, which would be in the Department of Education, would end July 1, 2023, according to the proposal.

News Service of Florida