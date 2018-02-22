Payday loan bill ready for House floor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A heavily debated proposal that would change regulations for payday lenders continued moving forward Thursday and is ready to go to the House floor.

The House Commerce Committee approved the bill (HB 857), which would allow the businesses to make “installment” loans up to $1,000, with repayment over 60 to 90 days.

Current law limits the high-interest loans to $500 for periods of seven to 31 days.

The Senate version of the proposal (SB 920) also has steadily moved through committees and will go to the Senate Rules Committee on Monday.

Supporters say the proposal was prompted by potential changes in federal regulations that could affect the types of smaller-dollar, shorter-term loans made by payday lenders in Florida.

During debate, backers have focused on what they see as a need for payday loans because many people don’t have access to other sources of credit.

“I think these types of loans, certainly for my constituents, are very useful,” Commerce Committee member Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, said.

But the proposal has drawn opposition from some consumer-advocacy groups and credit unions, which argue that payday loans can lead to borrowers getting stuck in “debt traps.”

News Service of Florida