‘PIP' repeal pops up again in Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, a proposal to repeal the state’s no-fault auto insurance system has re-emerged in the Florida Senate.

The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee is slated Wednesday to take up the Senate’s version of the proposal (SB 150), filed by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa.

The bill was approved by the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Jan. 10 but had not been heard again.

The House version (HB 19), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, passed the full House on Jan. 12 and was sent to the Senate, where it has not been heard.

Florida has used a no-fault system for decades, with motorists required to carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay medical bills after accidents.

But lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly looked at repealing the no-fault system and requiring motorists to carry bodily-injury coverage.

This year’s House and Senate bills include some key differences, including a Senate proposal that motorists be required to carry $5,000 of what is known as “medical payments,” or MedPay, coverage as a replacement for PIP coverage.

The House and Senate would need to reach agreement on a bill before the scheduled March 9 end of the 60-day annual session.

News Service of Florida