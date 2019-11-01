Proposal would provide immunity for treating injured police dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Paramedics and emergency medical technicians would be immune from criminal and civil liabilities when treating an injured police canine, under a bill filed Friday.

The proposal (HB 507), sponsored by Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith, would allow the medical personnel to provide emergency medical care to police canines injured in the line of duty at the scene of the emergency or while being transported to a veterinary clinic or hospital.

The bill was filed in advance of the 2020 legislative session, which begins in January. Earlier this year,

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that increased penalties for killing or causing great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses. The change boosted the amount of potential prison time from five years to 15 years.

News Service of Florida