Quick Senate committee hearing for vegetable garden bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A bill filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would try to prevent local governments from regulating homeowners’ vegetable gardens will get a quick hearing by the Senate Community Affairs Committee on Jan. 8.

The bill (SB 82) stems from a legal dispute between homeowners Hermine Ricketts and Laurence Carroll and the Village of Miami Shores over an ordinance that banned front-yard vegetable gardens.

The couple had maintained a front-yard garden for nearly two decades but uprooted their vegetables when faced with the possibility of fines. They challenged the constitutionality of the ordinance but lost in court.

A Senate committee will also quickly consider a proposal that would create a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products. The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee is slated Jan. 7 to take up a bill (SB 60), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that would create an exemption for diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners.

Book also pursued a similar proposal during the 2018 session, though it did not pass.

The proposals are filed for the 2019 legislative session, which will start in March.

News Service of Florida