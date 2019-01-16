Records exemption sought for teen information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two Republican lawmakers this week have filed proposals that would shield from public disclosure information that 16-year-old and 17-year-old Floridians provide when they register to vote.

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-St. Johns, and Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, filed the similar proposals (HB 281 and SB 342) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Though they cannot vote until age 18, minors can pre-register to vote. The bills would provide a public-records exemption for information submitted by those minors, with Stevenson and Lee pointing to a need to protect privacy.

“Their personal information, such as, date of birth, address, party affiliation, and phone number, would no longer be available for mass publication on websites or for the use of general solicitation for goods and services,” Stevenson said in a prepared statement.

