Restriction on tax referendums re-emerges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican will make another attempt to require local governments to hold sales-tax referendums during general elections.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed a measure (SB 336) on Tuesday that would block local governments from holding such referendums during special elections.

Brandes’ bill is filed for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts March 5.

The House passed a similar proposal during the 2018 session, but the measure died in the Senate.

Supporters of the proposed restriction contend tax referendums should not be held during what are often sparsely attended special elections. But critics have argued, in part, that sales-tax issues can get lost on lengthy general-election ballots.

News Service of Florida