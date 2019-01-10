School board term limits back on table

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A House Republican on Thursday filed a proposal that would ask voters to place eight-year term limits on county school-board members across the state.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, filed the proposal (HJR 229) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 5.

If approved by lawmakers, the measure would go on the 2020 ballot because it is a proposed constitutional amendment.

The state Constitution Revision Commission last year also proposed term limits for school board members. But the Florida Supreme Court blocked the proposed constitutional amendment from going on the November ballot because of a dispute about another education issue in the proposal.

News Service of Florida