Scott gets final batch of bills from session

Proposals to regulate airboat operators and to make it easier to order alcohol online were among a final batch of bills from the 2018 legislative session that have landed on Gov. Rick Scott’s desk.

Lawmakers passed a measure (HB 1211), called “Ellie’s Law,” that would require commercial airboat operators to take a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission course and complete a course in first aid that includes cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The measure is named after Elizabeth “Ellie” Goldenberg, 22, who died last May after being thrown from an airboat on an Everglades tour.

Goldenberg was with her family celebrating her graduation from the University of Miami.

Another bill (HB 667) would allow Floridians to use smartphone apps to order beer, wine and liquor.

The state already allows such sales to be made by phone or mail order. Also, among 33 bills sent to Scott on Monday was a measure (HB 961) about branded glassware in establishments that sell beer.

The measure is opposed by craft brewers that contend it would allow larger competitors to flood the market with company-branded glassware in exchange for free advertising at bars and restaurants.

Supporters of the bill argued that the change would allow small businesses to save on the cost of glassware.

Scott has 15 days to act on the 33 measures, which were among the 195 bills the House and Senate passed during the 2018 session.

As of Monday, Scott had signed 156 bills into law. Among the other measures now before Scott is a bill (HB 55) that would allow people to use credit cards to make payments for background checks on firearm purchases.

Also, a bill (HB 523) would make it a third-degree felony to trespass on airport property where signs are properly placed to tell people to stay off the grounds.

News Service of Florida