Scott signs off on early start for 2020 session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers and lobbyists can plan for an early start to the 2020 legislative session.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed a bill (HB 7045) that will lead to the 2020 session starting in mid-January.

Under the state Constitution, legislative sessions typically start in March.

But the Legislature can decide to start sessions at other times during even-numbered years.

The Legislature voted to start the 2016 and 2018 sessions in January.

The bill, which overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate, will start the 2020 session on Jan. 14.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Nunez, R-Miami.

News Service of Florida