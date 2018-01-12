Senate approves financial literacy requirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a proposal that would require high-school students to pass a financial-literacy course before graduation.

The bill (SB 88) has long been a priority of Education Chairwoman Dorothy Hukill, R-Port Orange.

It would require students to pass a half-credit course that would include instruction in issues such as bank accounts, credit cards, loan applications and insurance policies.

The requirement would take effect for students entering ninth grade next year.

Hukill’s bill, passed on the third day of the annual legislative session, now goes to the House.

Senators unanimously passed a financial-literacy bill during the 2017 session, but it died in the House.

News Service of Florida