Senate, House remain split on generator rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With less than a week left in the legislative session, the Senate and House continued to have differences Monday about ratifying a pair of high-profile rules that are a priority of Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate on Monday voted 37-0 to pass a bill (SB 7028) that would ratify a rule requiring assisted living facilities to have backup electrical generators that can help keep buildings cool.

The rule is projected to cost roughly $243 million for the 3,000 assisted living facilities in the state to comply.

The Senate, however, deferred action on a bill (SB 7030) that would ratify a similar generator rule for nursing homes.

The House, meanwhile, voted 113-0 to pass a bill (HB 7099) that would ratify the proposed nursing home rule.

The House has not introduced legislation to ratify the rule for assisted living facilities because of concerns about the steep price tag.

The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to end Friday. Scott’s administration initially issued backup-power requirements through an emergency rule following the deaths of residents at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, a Broward County nursing home whose air-conditioning system was knocked out by Hurricane Irma.

News Service of Florida