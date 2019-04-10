Senate, House target use of blind trusts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Proposals that would block public officials from placing their assets in blind trusts, an issue that drew heavy attention when former Gov. Rick Scott used a blind trust, are ready for floor votes in the House and Senate.

When presenting his proposal (SB 702) before the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday, Sen. Tom Lee pointed to the example of Scott, a former health-care executive worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Scott, the wealthiest governor in state history, put his assets in a blind trust while he was in office. This meant he did not have to publicly disclose his assets, as most public officials do under financial-disclosure laws. Scott argued that using a blind trust, controlled by a trustee, shielded him from potential conflicts of interest.

The Senate Rules Committee passed Lee’s proposal unanimously with little debate.

The blind trust repeal would come six years after the Legislature passed an ethics-reform package.

Lee, R-Thonotosassa, said former Senate President Don Gaetz, who was the presiding officer in 2013 when the ethics reforms passed, is supportive of repealing the blind trust provision.

A House version (HB 6041), sponsored by Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, also has been approved by all of its committees and is ready for a floor vote.

News Service of Florida