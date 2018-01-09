Senate moves quickly on education bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate this week is expected to quickly pass a plan by Senate President Joe Negron to make wide-ranging changes in the state’s higher-education system.

The full Senate will begin taking up bills Thursday, two days after the start of the 2018 legislative session. Senators will consider a proposal (SB 4) that would expand Bright Futures scholarships and need-based aid.

The bill, a top priority of Negron, also would make a series of other changes, including holding universities to a four-year graduation standard in performance funding.

Also Thursday, the Senate is scheduled to take up a proposal (SB 88), filed by Education Chairwoman Dorothy Hukill, R-Port Orange, that would require high-school students to pass a financial-literacy course before graduation.

News Service of Florida