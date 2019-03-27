Florida Senate passes ‘bundling' ban for amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a proposal that seeks to ban the state Constitution Revision Commission from “bundling” multiple topics in single constitutional amendments.

The proposal (SJR 74), sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, came after the Constitution Revision Commission last year put seemingly unrelated issues in proposed constitutional amendments.

The highest-profile example was a constitutional amendment -- which voters approved in November -- that banned offshore oil drilling and banned vaping and use of electronic cigarettes in workplaces.

The bundling decisions by the commission, which meets every 20 years and has unique power to place constitutional amendments on the ballot, drew heavy criticism.

“Today is the day that we end bundling,” Bradley said before senators voted Wednesday.

His measure would need approval from voters during the 2020 election because putting a single-subject requirement on the commission would require a change to the Florida Constitution.

A similar House proposal (HJR 53) has been approved unanimously by a House subcommittee and a committee.

News Service of Florida