Florida Senate poised to look at DeSantis budget plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In a sign that Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the verge of releasing his first budget proposal, the Senate has scheduled a series of meetings next week to receive presentations on his budget recommendations.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is slated to meet at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 to receive a presentation on DeSantis’ budget plan, according to a Senate calendar released Monday. That will be followed later Feb. 6 by presentations on DeSantis’ plan to Senate appropriations subcommittees focused on health and human services; transportation, tourism and economic development; agriculture, the environment and general government; criminal and civil justice; and education.

DeSantis’ administration has not announced when it will release the budget proposal, which will be a starting point for lawmakers to negotiate a spending plan during the legislative session that starts March 5.

The new budget will take effect with the July 1 start of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

News Service of Florida