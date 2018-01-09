Senate president targets sexual harassment as session opens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Senate President Joe Negron reiterated his chamber will have “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment or misconduct against employees and visitors, as he gave an opening address Tuesday for the 2018 legislative session.

Negron also talked of the need to address impacts from Hurricane Irma and to further build up the state university system.

And Negron said the Senate will work with Gov. Rick Scott on his request for additional pay raises for law-enforcement officers and with House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, on expanding school choice.

“One thing I know is, it doesn’t matter at all to the Floridians we represent where these ideas originate,” Negron said. “They’re worried about taking care of their families. Taking their students to ballet practice, to Little League practice. … Families are busy trying to survive and prosper and they don’t care about this home-and-away football game mentality that some people have. I am happy to do school choice. I am happy to help our medical profession. I’m happy to protect consumers, patients, to improve our colleges. Improve our K-12 system.”

Negron opened his address by acknowledging the national topic of sexual harassment, which has hit home in the Senate.

"Let me be clear, the Florida Senate has zero tolerance for sexual harassment or misconduct of any kind, against any employee or any visitor," Negron said.

Clearwater Republican Jack Latvala resigned following the release last month of a report by Special Master Ronald Swanson, a former judge. Swanson was hired after a Senate staff member alleged sexual harassment by Latvala. The report concluded that Latvala broke rules about sexual harassment, and it recommended a criminal probe into other allegations that the longtime lawmaker had promised legislative favors for sex.

“State government should lead by example in instituting policies that ensures employees feel safe when they come to work and comfortable to confidentially report inappropriate behavior by any person,” Negron said.

Negron did not address a disclosure -- just moments before the session began -- of an affair between Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens, and Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami.

“We have sought the forgiveness of our families, and also seek the forgiveness of our constituents and God,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We ask everyone else to respect and provide our families the privacy that they deserve as we move past this to focus on the important work ahead.”

The joint statement was issued after an anonymous website alleged the affair.

Negron, in his comments, said Senate Rules Chairwoman Lizbeth Benacquisto, R-Fort Myers, is leading the Senate’s effort “to update its administrative policy on sexual and workplace harassment.”

It was a distraction for lawmakers trying to get agendas accomplished, not dirt dug up. Corcoran said don't blame the messengers.

"If you walk down the street, if you come in this Chamber, if you're out at dinner, whatever -- if you don't think that someone can flip up a phone and video you? And now we're going to say that those are the bad guys? Not the behavior that maybe they caught on video?" Corcoran said. "No, that makes no sense to me."

Lawmakers from Northeast Florida seemed unified in saying deal with the problem so real work can be accomplished.

"If anything, I think what was said today by the governor and the speaker, in particular, is accurate. This stuff has got to stop, and whoever these people are doing these things and leveraging relationships for gains inappropriately?" Rep. Jay Fant, R-Jacksonville, said. "People back home need to know that that day is over. So today's story was a surprise. Let's hope that that is enough of that."

"We did have a cleansing -- I believe over the last year, not only Tallahassee, that Hollywood and Washington and our nation has cleansed and ... it hits our Capitol," Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach. "But it's a new year and I think we've got a zero tolerance (policy), as you've heard that announced on different levels. It's time for business for the state of Florida."



Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, is sponsoring legislation to establish a task force for sexual harassment prevention. It would also exempt victims’ names from public records requirements.

Negron said that the Senate continues to address the impacts of Hurricane Irma, looking at issues such as fuel supplies, abandoned vessels, bulking up the electric grid, assisting the agricultural industry and making nursing-home reforms.

Residents of a Broward County nursing home died after Irma knocked out the facility’s air-conditioning system. Negron said he wanted to ensure the safety of Florida's seniors who reside in nursing facilities. He said it is critical that seniors are “cared for with the highest level of safety and dignity. And that will be one of our priorities this session”

He also said the Senate would work with Scott on “policy and budget” to welcome displaced Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria.

Negron also said he wanted to take a multidisciplinary approach to helping solve Florida’s opioid crisis. Drug-related deaths in Florida jumped by 35 percent in 2016, but experts say the situation is even more dire than the statistic demonstrates.

Negron said the multidisciplinary approach should include medication-assisted treatment and increased criminal penalties for selling and trafficking drugs.

The Senate will hold its first full floor session Thursday and is expected to take up a Negron priority (SB 4) that would make permanent an expansion in Bright Futures scholarships. It also includes other higher-education proposals, such as holding universities to a four-year graduation standard in performance funding.

- News Service staff writer Christine Sexton contributed to this report

