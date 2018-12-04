Senate to focus on budget issues next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With lawmakers returning to the Capitol next week for their first round of committee meetings, the Senate will focus on budget-related issues.

A tentative schedule shows one full day of committee meetings in the Senate, with the Appropriations Committee, the Finance and Tax Committee and appropriations subcommittees holding a series of meetings Dec. 12.

The Senate also will hold training sessions for senators on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 and a memorial service Dec. 11 for Sen. Dorothy Hukill, a Port Orange Republican who died in October, according to the tentative schedule posted on the Senate website.

The Senate does not have any meetings slated Dec. 10 or Dec. 14. Lawmakers will hold a series of committee weeks before the 2019 legislative session starts in March.

News Service of Florida